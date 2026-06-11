World Bank warns West Asia conflict will trim 2026 growth

World Bank sets aside $50bn-$60bn

Higher energy costs are likely to push global inflation up from 3.3% in 2025 to 4% in 2026.

Developing countries will feel the pinch too, as their growth slows from 4.4% to 3.6%.

Gulf economies are getting hit hardest, facing almost no growth at all because of direct impacts from the conflict.

On a brighter note, South Asia remains the fastest-growing region, although its growth is projected to slow to 6.3% in 2026 from 7% in 2025.

To help out, the World Bank has set aside $50 billion to $60 billion for immediate support and could boost that up to $100 billion if things get tougher globally.