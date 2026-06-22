FIFA World Cup effect: JPMorgan employees can work from home
What's the story
The FIFA World Cup is giving office workers an unexpected break by allowing them to work from home. Employers in host cities are encouraging their employees to work remotely on match days, in a bid to avoid the expected traffic congestion and delays. This trend has even made JPMorgan Chase's Jamie Dimon, one of the harshest and most vocal remote work critics, offer some flexibility for his employees on game days.
Urban impact
Cities brace for traffic chaos
Cities like New York, Seattle, Los Angeles, Toronto, and Mexico City are bracing for severe traffic congestion as thousands of fans take to the streets and public transport to attend matches. The NYC Department of Transportation has warned of "severe traffic congestion" on match days. In anticipation, it is closing several roads in Midtown Manhattan's central business district to create dedicated corridors for shuttle buses heading toward the stadium.
Corporate response
Wall Street firms relax attendance policies
S&P Global has asked employees at its New York headquarters to prepare for remote work on the five business days when matches are scheduled at the nearby NYNJ Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The company is suspending its two-day-a-week in-office requirement "to help you avoid a difficult commute." Other Wall Street firms like Goldman Sachs are also temporarily relaxing attendance policies during this period.
Work guidance
Amazon takes a different approach
Unlike other companies, Amazon has advised its employees to leave home early enough on match days to reach the office on time. The company also highlighted transit options for avoiding traffic congestion during this period.
Policy changes
Other companies and government measures
The World Cup has prompted some companies to relax their in-person work policies. Communications agency Talk Shop Media has suspended its three-day-a-week in-person policy at its offices in Toronto, Vancouver, and Los Angeles, all of which are host cities for the tournament. In Mexico City, President Claudia Sheinbaum announced special measures before the tournament's kick-off match on June 11. These included mandating remote work for federal employees and suspending classes in the capital for the day.