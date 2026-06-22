Employers in host cities are encouraging employees to work remotely on match days

FIFA World Cup effect: JPMorgan employees can work from home

By Dwaipayan Roy 07:56 pm Jun 22, 202607:56 pm

What's the story

The FIFA World Cup is giving office workers an unexpected break by allowing them to work from home. Employers in host cities are encouraging their employees to work remotely on match days, in a bid to avoid the expected traffic congestion and delays. This trend has even made JPMorgan Chase's Jamie Dimon, one of the harshest and most vocal remote work critics, offer some flexibility for his employees on game days.