Airbnb women hosts earn big from World Cup tourism boom
What's the story
The 2026 FIFA World Cup is more than just a soccer event. As millions of fans flock to North America's host cities, many residents are capitalizing on the tourism surge by renting out their homes. Interestingly, women hosts are leading this trend and raking in substantial earnings. According to Fortune, women make up 53% of active hosts across the US, Mexico, and Canada. They also account for over half (50.5%) of all tournament-time bookings.
Incentive program
Women lead sign-ups for Airbnb's host incentive program
A significant number of women have signed up for Airbnb's host incentive program, which offers a $750 bonus to new hosts who welcome their first guests before July 31 in eligible North American cities. Women accounted for nearly three in five sign-ups for this initiative. According to estimates, hosts will collectively earn $212 million across the 16 host cities during the tournament, with each host earning an average of $3,000 for renting their space.
Financial boost
Many women feel less financially secure than a year ago
Many women in World Cup host cities are feeling the pinch of rising living costs. A Focaldata study found that one in three women feel less financially secure than they did a year ago. However, most worry about rising living costs and 75% say an extra $3,000 from hosting would make a real difference. For many hosts, this income is being used for different purposes like adding to travel savings or reinvesting into businesses.
Hosting impact
Airbnb executives optimistic about women's growing role as hosts
Juan David Borrero, Airbnb's global head of partnerships and business development, said the impact on women has been really encouraging. He noted that hosting can be a solution for them to creatively manage household expenses amid rising costs. This sentiment was echoed by Nadia Giordani, an Atlanta-based Airbnb host who said women are definitely more independent than historically and have found an opportunity to monetize their nurturing nature through platforms like Airbnb.