Women make up 53% of active hosts

Airbnb women hosts earn big from World Cup tourism boom

By Akash Pandey 03:04 pm Jul 05, 202603:04 pm

What's the story

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is more than just a soccer event. As millions of fans flock to North America's host cities, many residents are capitalizing on the tourism surge by renting out their homes. Interestingly, women hosts are leading this trend and raking in substantial earnings. According to Fortune, women make up 53% of active hosts across the US, Mexico, and Canada. They also account for over half (50.5%) of all tournament-time bookings.