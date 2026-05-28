World Economic Forum warns global growth slowing, India stands out Business May 28, 2026

The latest World Economic Forum (WEF) report says the global economy is losing steam, with nearly 90% of top economists expecting weaker growth next year.

Rising inflation and supply chain headaches, thanks in part to Middle East tensions and the Strait of Hormuz disruptions, are making things tough worldwide.

But there's a bright spot: India stands out for its strong growth outlook, even as most other regions brace for challenges.