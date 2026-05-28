World Economic Forum warns global growth slowing, India stands out
The latest World Economic Forum (WEF) report says the global economy is losing steam, with nearly 90% of top economists expecting weaker growth next year.
Rising inflation and supply chain headaches, thanks in part to Middle East tensions and the Strait of Hormuz disruptions, are making things tough worldwide.
But there's a bright spot: India stands out for its strong growth outlook, even as most other regions brace for challenges.
WEF projects India growth at 6.5%
India leads the optimism charts, with more than half of surveyed economists predicting strong or very strong growth ahead.
This confidence comes from solid local demand, big infrastructure pushes, and new trade deals (like those with the European Union).
The country's economy is expected to grow by 6.5% in 2026-27, though energy price swings from global conflicts could shake things up.
Global inflation and tensions curb growth
While India looks set for steady gains, the global economy is facing more uncertainty.
Most economists see slower growth globally as inflation and geopolitical tensions continue to bite.