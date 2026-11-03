World Gold Council: India's gold demand to hit 6-year low
India's gold demand is expected to fall to its lowest in six years, around 650 metric tons in 2026, according to the World Gold Council.
High gold prices and rising living costs are making people rethink buying jewelry or investing in gold.
Demand has already dropped 29% compared with last year, with just 162.5 metric tons sold in the September quarter of 2026.
Rural India cuts gold purchases
Rural areas, which usually count on gold for saving and investment, are feeling the pinch from expensive prices and higher everyday expenses.
The weak monsoon this year also hit farmers' incomes hard, making things tougher.
Even festivals like Diwali are expected to help boost sales much, as economic pressures continue and imports have slowed due to higher duties and more unofficial inflows.