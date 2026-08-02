Worldwide PCB shortage set to increase electronics and device prices
Electronics prices are set to climb, all because there's a worldwide shortage of printed circuit boards (PCBs), the tiny tech behind pretty much every device.
This mess is caused by rising costs for materials, shipping delays, and more PCBs being sent off for AI servers.
Things got even trickier after an Iranian strike in West Asia disrupted supplies of a key chemical used in making PCBs.
India's ECMS backs ₹15,000cr PCB investment
With prices for essentials like epoxy resin and copper foil shooting up by as much as 70%, India is pushing hard to make more PCBs at home.
The government's Electronics Components Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS), under which several major investments amounting to over ₹15,000 crore are in the pipeline, aims to meet growing demand and cut down on imports.
Companies like Syrma SGS are setting up new plants, while industry groups want faster production of crucial materials to keep costs under control.