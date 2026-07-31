WTO: AI tech boosts global trade amid Middle East tensions
Business
Global trade got a solid boost in early 2026, mostly because everyone's snapping up AI-related tech and advanced electronics.
The World Trade Organization says the value of these goods shot up more than 40% compared with last year, which helped balance out the chaos from ongoing Middle East tensions.
Merchandise trade up 3.2% year-over-year
Overall, merchandise trade grew both in volume and value, up 3.2% year over year and 11% in value since Q1 2025, even with shipping delays through the Strait of Hormuz and higher energy prices.
Still, the WTO warns that if conflict continues, it could hit trade harder in the next quarter.
For now, though, AI tech is keeping global business buzzing.