WTO Cameroon meeting advances reform amid digital tariff ban dispute

WTO roadmap gains support, India cautious

A new roadmap for fixing how the WTO works is getting support from more countries.

The plan aims to make decision-making smoother and bring more openness around subsidies, especially with concerns that China has taken advantage of old rules.

But not everyone is on board; India isn't keen on changes that could weaken core WTO agreements.

Overall, these reforms are meant to tackle rising protectionism and make global trade fairer for everyone, though it might take some time before everyone agrees.