WTO completes 8th review of India's trade policies amid scrutiny

WTO members sent more than 1,090 questions. India answered most of them before the talks even started.

During the two-day session with representatives from 68 countries, several issues came up: sudden tariff hikes, confusing investment rules, and delays in approving new projects.

India's farming policies (like price supports and export bans) were called out for possibly distorting global trade.

There were also questions about India's quality checks on imports, rules for local manufacturing incentives, and new digital laws around data privacy and AI.