WTO panel to probe China's complaint over India trade policies
Business
The World Trade Organization (WTO) is setting up a panel to dig into China's complaint about India's tariffs and incentives on solar cells and IT goods.
China says India's policies unfairly favor local products, breaking WTO rules.
After bilateral consultations failed, the WTO will take a closer look.
India defends solar manufacturing China objects
India stands by its actions, saying they're all about boosting homegrown solar manufacturing and sticking to global trade commitments.
China disagrees, arguing these moves block foreign competition.
The WTO panel's decision could impact not just this dispute but also how countries handle their own manufacturing policies in the future.