WTO raises 2026 merchandise trade forecast to 3.9% on AI
Business
The World Trade Organization (WTO) just raised its forecast for global merchandise trade growth in 2026 to 3.9%, nearly doubling its earlier estimate.
The big reason? Skyrocketing demand for artificial intelligence (AI) products, with semiconductors and AI data centers seeing a huge 67% surge in trade.
The WTO expects this momentum to keep going into 2027.
Services growth slows on fuel costs
While goods are on the rise, services like travel are not growing as fast, mainly because higher fuel costs are making things pricier.
Asia is leading the charge in both imports and exports, but places like the Middle East are facing setbacks due to energy prices and regional tensions.
All in all, it is clear that AI is quickly becoming a major driver of what gets traded around the world.