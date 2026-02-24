WTO to probe India's EV subsidies after China's complaint
The World Trade Organization (WTO) has agreed to look into India's big incentive programs for electric vehicles, batteries, and auto parts after China raised concerns about fairness.
China's first request was blocked by India, but a second try on February 24 got the green light.
Both countries tried to sort things out earlier but couldn't reach an agreement.
China says India is breaking global trade rules
China says India's incentives unfairly favor local companies and break global trade rules, while India insists everything is above board.
What happens next could shake up how countries support clean energy tech and who gets access to growing EV markets worldwide.
All this is happening as trade tensions rise—India's exports to China have dropped sharply, and their trade deficit just keeps growing.