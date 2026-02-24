WTO to review China's complaint against India's PLI schemes
The World Trade Organization (WTO) has set up a panel to settle a trade dispute between China and India over India's Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes.
China says these government incentives for things like batteries, cars, and auto parts unfairly favor local products over imports.
The WTO agreed to review the case after China pushed again following an earlier block from India.
Wider implications and global interest
This isn't just about two countries arguing—what happens here could shape global rules on industrial subsidies, especially as more countries try to protect their own industries.
For India, the PLI schemes are key to boosting homegrown manufacturing and green tech.
With a significant trade deficit with China in recent years, big players like the US, EU, Japan, UK, and Canada are watching closely from the sidelines.