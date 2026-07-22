WTO warns India to upgrade trade, infrastructure ahead of 2047
The World Trade Organization (WTO) has given India a reality check on its big goal to become a developed nation by 2047.
While India's economy is growing fast, the WTO says that's not enough: trade costs are high, rules are complicated, and infrastructure needs work.
The message: If India wants to play in the global big leagues, it needs some serious upgrades.
WTO urges India to diversify exports
The WTO suggests India should mix up what it exports and get more involved in global trade networks.
To hit its targets, India will need steady 8% annual growth for the next two decades, a tough ask.
On top of that, India says it faces outside roadblocks like limited access to key minerals and technology, plus unfair trade barriers from other countries.
Both sides agree: cutting red tape and making trade fairer are musts if India wants to boost its share of world exports by 2047.