Wyser Capital launches ₹120 crore fund to back early-stage AI startups
Business
Wyser Capital, a Bengaluru-based VC firm, completed a first close of about ₹48 crore, roughly 40% of a ₹120 crore target.
Backed by tech leaders and institutional investors, it is looking to back early-stage AI startups with initial checks of ₹2 crore to ₹5 crore.
Fund could grow to ₹200 crore
Wyser aims to invest in more than 25 startups building AI tools for industries like healthcare, retail, e-commerce, supply chain, and logistics.
The fund could grow to ₹200 crore if there is enough interest.
Meet the founders of Wyser Capital
Founded by Suresh Vaswani, Supria Dhanda, and Satyakam Mohanty, Wyser Capital is all about helping new AI companies shake up traditional sectors.