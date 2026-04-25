X-energy $1B IPO sells at $23, lists on Nasdaq XE

X-energy SMRs secure Dow, Amazon deals

X-energy builds small modular reactors that make electricity and industrial heat, using safer TRISO fuel. They have teamed up with Dow to power a Texas chemical plant, and Amazon has signed on for up to 5 gigawatts of nuclear energy by 2039.

Amazon's Climate Pledge Fund led X-energy's Series C-1 round. With demand rising from data centers and other electrifying parts of the economy, X-energy's technology is getting attention for being safe.

This big IPO gives them even more room to grow.