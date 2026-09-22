X launches US cashtag program linking tickers to partner platforms
X just rolled out its Cashtag Partner Program in the US.
Now, when you spot a ticker like BTC or TSLA on X, you can hit "Trade" and jump straight to partners like Coinbase, Gemini, Kraken, Interactive Brokers, or Moomoo to actually make your move.
Just a heads up, X isn't handling the trades itself; it simply connects you to these big-name platforms.
US partners offer charts, trading access
US users get real-time price charts and easy access to trading through these five partners.
Kraken is offering trading for 2,500-plus assets (depending on your region and account status), while Interactive Brokers gives new qualified accounts a $100 credit.
Moomoo connects users from supported stock Cashtags to their respective Moomoo pages that provide market data and trading access.
For now, this is only available in the US. No word yet on global expansion.