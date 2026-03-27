X quietly begins layoffs, cuts non-technical roles

Elon Musk 's social media platform, X , has quietly started a wave of layoffs. The company has already initiated the process, targeting roles outside its core technical teams, according to The Wall Street Journal. The cuts have mostly affected marketing and corporate operations functions instead of engineering ones. This further reinforces the idea that technical capability is now at the core of X's strategy. Over 20 employees have been laid off over the past few weeks in these non-technical teams.

Strategic realignment Shift in strategy for X The layoffs, while not massive in number, highlight a major shift in Musk's strategy for X. Roles deemed redundant or overlapping have been removed, indicating that X is actively reshaping its internal structures instead of just downsizing. The company is no longer trying to be just another social media platform. Instead, it is focusing more on product development, artificial intelligence (AI), and infrastructure. This means that fewer but more specialized employees are now preferred over a larger workforce.

Leadership changes Major rethink in how X handles communication Angela Zepeda, who was the chief marketing officer since September 2024, recently left the company. Her departure indicates a major rethink of how X handles the communication and brand-building efforts. In a platform increasingly driven by product changes and algorithmic reach, traditional marketing may no longer carry the same weight.

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Strategic alignment Changes tied to Musk's plans for xAI and SpaceX The timing of these changes at X is closely tied to Musk's larger plans for xAI and SpaceX. A recent merger between the AI and space businesses shows a move toward a more interconnected ecosystem. As different companies align under this shared vision, overlapping roles are bound to surface and be removed as part of building a unified operation.

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