xAI accuses OpenAI of stealing trade secrets in lawsuit

xAI claims Grok source code, R&D docs were taken

xAI alleges that its Grok source code, internal R&D docs, business plans (including a video featuring Musk), and data center strategies—all described as their "secret sauce"—were taken.

The company says OpenAI dangled multimillion-dollar packages to lure staff away.

On [a date before October 2025], OpenAI called the claims "groundless," saying it hires talent fairly and has no interest in xAI's confidential data.

The case is currently ongoing in San Francisco federal court.