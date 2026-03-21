xAI sends engineers to lure corporate clients from rivals

Elon Musk 's artificial intelligence (AI) company, xAI , is adopting a new strategy to win over corporate clients. The company is sending its engineers directly into the offices of potential business customers, Bloomberg reports. The move is aimed at stealing business away from competitors like OpenAI and Anthropic. This hands-on approach has already helped xAI secure a deal with Shift4 Payments, a payments company.

Client switch Shift4 Payments ditches ChatGPT for Grok Shift4 Payments has decided to ditch OpenAI's ChatGPT in favor of xAI's Grok. The decision was made after the on-site work by xAI engineers, Shift4 CEO Taylor Lauber revealed in an interview. However, the company will continue using Anthropic's Claude for coding tasks. This move highlights the growing competition among AI firms as they try to win over businesses with their products and services.

Market shift AI firms going the extra mile to win business xAI's approach is part of a larger trend in the AI industry. Leading developers are now sending their engineers to work with potential customers and make it easier for them to adopt their software. OpenAI, the maker of ChatGPT, is also working with private equity firms to create a "deployment arm" for its technology. This shows how serious these companies are about getting more businesses on board with their products.

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Clientele shift xAI's rocky start to the year and subsequent revamp For most of its three-year existence, xAI's clients were mostly other Musk ventures like Tesla and SpaceX, as well as government agencies. However, the company is now revamping its business strategy after a rocky start to the year. This includes merging with SpaceX, losing most of its founding team members, and dealing with global backlash over Grok generating non-consensual explicit images.

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Business talks Ongoing talks with businesses for customer service solutions xAI is currently in talks with businesses looking for customer service solutions, including Shift4. The company had previously automated customer service for SpaceX's satellite internet network provider, Starlink. Lauber said the xAI team started working with Shift4 in late 2025, identifying problems to solve such as understanding the health of payment firm's consumers and why they would leave their services.