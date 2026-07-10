Xbox India head Arjun Varma exits amid Microsoft global layoffs
Business
Arjun Varma, who led Xbox in India, has exited as part of Microsoft's global layoffs.
This move comes after weeks-long hardware shortages and hints at Xbox pulling back from the Indian market.
Xbox India sees layoffs, slow growth
Varma's exit is part of bigger worldwide layoffs that hit Xbox teams hard.
Even after launching cloud gaming here last year, growth has been slow, Asha Sharma from Xbox admitted. Things haven't taken off as hoped.
With console sales still under 10 lakh units and mobile gaming way more popular, rising hardware prices and part shortages have made things tougher for console gamers.
Meanwhile, PlayStation continues to lead the pack in India.