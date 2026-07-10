Xbox India head Arjun Varma exits amid Microsoft global layoffs

Xbox India sees layoffs, slow growth

Varma's exit is part of bigger worldwide layoffs that hit Xbox teams hard.

Even after launching cloud gaming here last year, growth has been slow, Asha Sharma from Xbox admitted. Things haven't taken off as hoped.

With console sales still under 10 lakh units and mobile gaming way more popular, rising hardware prices and part shortages have made things tougher for console gamers.

Meanwhile, PlayStation continues to lead the pack in India.