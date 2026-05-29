XCENA raises $135 million, valued at $570 million with MX1 memory chip
XCENA, a startup with roots in South Korea and the US just scored $135 million in fresh funding, boosting its value to $570 million.
Its MX1 chip is designed to make AI run smoother by letting computers process data right inside memory, cutting down on delays and wasted energy.
Founded in 2022 by Samsung and SK Hynix veterans, XCENA has now raised a total of $185 million.
XCENA expects production later this year
The MX1 chip uses CXL tech to speed up data handling and could help big companies (think hyperscalers) save money by needing fewer servers.
Co-founder Jin Kim sees these hyperscalers as prime customers once production kicks off later this year, with revenue expected in 2027.
With unique RISC-V-based designs and an all-in-one development approach, XCENA stands out from rivals like Marvell, just as demand for smarter memory solutions is heating up.