XCENA raises $135 million, valued at $570 million with MX1 memory chip

XCENA expects production later this year

The MX1 chip uses CXL tech to speed up data handling and could help big companies (think hyperscalers) save money by needing fewer servers.

Co-founder Jin Kim sees these hyperscalers as prime customers once production kicks off later this year, with revenue expected in 2027.

With unique RISC-V-based designs and an all-in-one development approach, XCENA stands out from rivals like Marvell, just as demand for smarter memory solutions is heating up.