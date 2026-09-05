XDOF reportedly raising Series B at $1.2B valuation from 8VC
XDOF, a robotics data startup launched by UC Berkeley researchers Philipp Wu (CEO) and Fred Shentu (CTO), is reportedly raising a huge Series B round at a $1.2 billion valuation.
The round is led by 8VC, following its $70 million Series A just a few months ago with backing from big names like Thrive Capital and Andreessen Horowitz.
XDOF nearing $50 million annualized revenue
XDOF's growth has been fast: annualized revenue approaching $50 million, and it is already working with 20 clients (including several frontier AI labs).
To keep up, it is hiring teleoperators and data collectors around the world.
Its big idea: GELLO, a platform where people remotely control robots to create real-world training data, a huge need in robotics right now.
Plus, it is partnering with UC Berkeley's AI Research lab to release ABC, which could be the largest high-quality robot dataset out there.