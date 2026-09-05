XDOF reportedly raising Series B at $1.2B valuation from 8VC

XDOF's growth has been fast: annualized revenue approaching $50 million, and it is already working with 20 clients (including several frontier AI labs).

To keep up, it is hiring teleoperators and data collectors around the world.

Its big idea: GELLO, a platform where people remotely control robots to create real-world training data, a huge need in robotics right now.

Plus, it is partnering with UC Berkeley's AI Research lab to release ABC, which could be the largest high-quality robot dataset out there.