XED's $12 million IPO at GIFT City to launch soon
XED Executive Development is making history with the first-ever IPO at GIFT City, aiming to raise $12 million through a dollar-based listing on NSE IX and India INX.
Subscriptions kick off in early March 2026 and are scheduled to run from March 6 to March 18.
The company has trained over 15,000 executives so far
XED runs leadership and digital transformation programs for executives worldwide—has trained over 15,000 executives, including professionals from Fortune 500 companies, and operates in more than 25 countries so far.
The company is profitable and has teamed up with 17 global institutions.
Funds will help expand programs and university partnerships
This IPO is open to NRIs, FPIs, and big investors under IFSCA rules, allowing investments in foreign currency.
The funds will help XED expand its programs and university partnerships in places like the UAE, Southeast Asia, and the US—something founder John Kallelil announced at the Global Securities Markets Conclave 2.0.