XED's $12 million IPO at GIFT City to launch soon

XED runs leadership and digital transformation programs for executives worldwide—has trained over 15,000 executives, including professionals from Fortune 500 companies, and operates in more than 25 countries so far. The company is profitable and has teamed up with 17 global institutions.

Funds will help expand programs and university partnerships

This IPO is open to NRIs, FPIs, and big investors under IFSCA rules, allowing investments in foreign currency.

The funds will help XED expand its programs and university partnerships in places like the UAE, Southeast Asia, and the US—something founder John Kallelil announced at the Global Securities Markets Conclave 2.0.