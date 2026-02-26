Xiaomi doubles down on chips, AI, and software

Xiaomi is doubling down on its five-year plan to develop core technologies like chips, artificial intelligence (AI) , and operating systems. The move comes as part of China's self-reliance push in the tech sector. Xiaomi's founder and CEO Lei Jun stressed that private tech firms should invest heavily in these core areas and speed up their commercialization.

Market advantage Lei Jun highlights advantages of private enterprises In an interview with state-run China News Service, Lei Jun emphasized the unique advantage of private enterprises. He said these companies are closer to the market and users, allowing them to respond quickly and apply new technologies in real-world scenarios. This capability enables them to create scalable products and solutions.

Financial commitment Xiaomi's investment in R&D Over the past five years, Xiaomi has invested more than 100 billion yuan (approximately $14.5 billion) in research and development. The company has made significant progress in developing self-developed chips and other core technologies. Lei Jun had previously announced plans to integrate an in-house chip, operating system, and self-developed large AI model into a single device this year.

