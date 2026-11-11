Xiaomi exploring Indian partnerships to locally manufacture Mijia home appliances
Xiaomi is exploring partnerships with Indian suppliers to locally manufacture its Mijia home appliances.
This move follows Mijia's recent launch in India and is part of Xiaomi's plan to grow its smart device ecosystem while extending its connected device ecosystem and building a stronger presence across India's consumer technology market.
Mijia purifiers and India's AI push
Mijia brings air purifiers, all designed to fit into connected homes.
By making these gadgets in India, Xiaomi hopes to diversify its revenue base, extend its connected device ecosystem, and build a stronger presence across India's consumer technology market.
At the same time, Indian electronics companies are also stepping up their game by focusing on AI tech and data centers, aiming to position the country as an export hub.