Xiaomi faces more than $150 million customs dispute in India
Xiaomi is facing a huge customs dispute in India that could cost the company more than $150 million.
Authorities allege Xiaomi and its former contract manufacturer Flextronics didn't fully reveal royalty payments tied to imported phone parts, which messed with how those imports were valued.
The dispute is being examined in court.
India case could affect Foxconn Jabil
This isn't just about Xiaomi. What happens here could affect other big electronics brands like Foxconn and Jabil.
The case spotlights how tricky it can be for global tech firms to handle rules around royalties and import taxes in India.
As the country pushes to ramp up local electronics manufacturing, the outcome could change how companies manage costs and stay compliant going forward.