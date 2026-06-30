Xiaomi, OPPO, Vivo cut 2026 shipment targets as Honor warns Business Jun 30, 2026

Xiaomi, OPPO, and Vivo are dialing back their 2026 smartphone shipment goals by up to 30% because they just can't get enough key components.

For example, Xiaomi dropped its forecast from 135 million to about 95 million phones, way down from last year's numbers.

Honor is also warning suppliers that growth could slow even more if the supply crunch keeps up.