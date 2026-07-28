Xtranet Technologies IPO allotment expected today after ₹166.80cr 12.24x bids
Business
Xtranet Technologies's IPO allotment is expected to wrap up today, after a strong response from investors.
The ₹166.80 crore issue was open July 23-27 and saw overall bids at 12.24 times the available shares, especially popular among noninstitutional investors, who subscribed 26.65 times, while retail and QIBs followed with nearly nine and 7.13 times, respectively.
Shares priced ₹120-₹127 listing July 30
Shares were priced between ₹120 to ₹127 and will list on BSE and NSE July 30.
The current gray market premium is ₹8, hinting at a modest 6% listing gain if things go well, but remember, GMP isn't a guarantee.
To check if you got an allotment, just head to KFin Technologies's website or try BSE and NSE portals using your PAN, application number.