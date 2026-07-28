Xtranet Technologies IPO allotment expected today after ₹166.80cr 12.24x bids

Shares were priced between ₹120 to ₹127 and will list on BSE and NSE July 30.

The current gray market premium is ₹8, hinting at a modest 6% listing gain if things go well, but remember, GMP isn't a guarantee.

To check if you got an allotment, just head to KFin Technologies's website or try BSE and NSE portals using your PAN, application number.