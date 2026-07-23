Xtranet Technologies opens ₹120-127 IPO with 10% gray market premium
Xtranet Technologies just opened its IPO, giving investors a chance to buy in at ₹120-127 per share until July 27.
The company is aiming to raise ₹166.8 crore, and shares are already trading at a 10% premium in the gray market, so there's some buzz ahead of the July 30 listing on BSE and NSE.
Xtranet Technologies sets 110 share minimum
If you're thinking about applying, the minimum bid is 110 shares (about ₹13,970 at the top price).
The IPO is split up with one-half reserved for big institutional buyers, 35% for retail investors like you, and the rest for noninstitutional folks.
Xtranet's business has been growing fast: revenue rose 32% in FY26 (year ended March 31, 2026) to ₹366.01 crore, and profit after tax rose 36% in FY26 to ₹40.73 crore.
Most of the funds raised will go toward working capital, paying off debt, and upgrading systems.