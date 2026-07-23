Xtranet Technologies opens ₹120-127 IPO with 10% gray market premium

If you're thinking about applying, the minimum bid is 110 shares (about ₹13,970 at the top price).

The IPO is split up with one-half reserved for big institutional buyers, 35% for retail investors like you, and the rest for noninstitutional folks.

Xtranet's business has been growing fast: revenue rose 32% in FY26 (year ended March 31, 2026) to ₹366.01 crore, and profit after tax rose 36% in FY26 to ₹40.73 crore.

Most of the funds raised will go toward working capital, paying off debt, and upgrading systems.