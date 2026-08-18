Y Combinator sells ₹1,434.5cr Groww parent shares in BSE deal
Business
Y Combinator just sold ₹1,434.5 crore worth of shares in Groww's parent company through a BSE bulk deal, letting go of 7.73 crore shares at ₹185.50 each.
This is another step in Y Combinator's gradual exit from one of its biggest India bets.
Y Combinator realizes ₹4,132cr from Groww
The accelerator made a massive 54x return, having originally bought in at just ₹3.45 per share, and has now pocketed a total of ₹4,132 crore from Groww so far.
Even after these sales, Y Combinator still owns 46.4 crore shares (worth nearly ₹8,990 crore), showing how much faith it has in the platform's future and its early-stage investing strategy in India.