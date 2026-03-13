Y Combinator's Startup School is now open for Indian founders
Y Combinator just launched its free Startup School in India, announced in March 2026.
It's designed for anyone building a startup or even just working on a side project.
It's an online program
It's an online program where you get self-paced lessons from YC partners over seven weeks, just one or two hours a week.
You'll find tools to track your progress, stay accountable, and even match up with co-founders (there are more than 100,000 connections).
Expect sessions with industry leaders
Expect sessions with industry leaders like YC general partner Ankit Gupta and founders of Razorpay, Meesho, and Groww.
Plus, there is a publicly browseable list of 157 YC-backed startups in India you can consult for inspiration.
Startup School helps you prep for future YC batches
Startup School helps you prep for future YC batches (for example, upcoming YC accelerator cohorts), so you can get Silicon Valley-level advice without moving abroad.
It's all about helping your startup gain traction and be ready for funding.