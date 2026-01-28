Yamaha merges everything under 1 roof to boost India game

What's changing behind the scenes?

Two of Yamaha's old companies (YMIS and YMI) are joining IYM, bringing together their factories in Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

The R&D side (YMRI) stays separate to keep pushing tech forward.

Leadership is getting a refresh too: Hajime Aota steps in as Managing Director of IYM, saying this new structure "By aligning our structure with our long-term vision, we are empowering our teams to innovate faster and respond to market needs with greater agility."

For young bike fans or anyone watching the auto scene, it's a sign that Yamaha wants to step up its game in India—big time.