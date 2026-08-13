Yatra Online profit nosedives 98% at 34L amid weak MICE
Business
Yatra Online just saw its profit after tax nosedive by 98% in Q1 FY27 (quarter ended June 2026), dropping to ₹34 lakh from last year's ₹16 crore.
The company blames weak international MICE business and fewer airline incentives for the steep fall.
Yatra revenue drops 10.4% to 187.9cr
Revenue from operations slipped 10.4% year over year to ₹187.9 crore, with total income also down.
Higher airfares kept corporate travel spending muted.
Even so, gross bookings actually jumped 17% to ₹2,101 crore and adjusted EBITDA edged up slightly.
Rising costs, like service expenses and employee benefits, kept weighing on overall profits.
Despite the tough quarter, Yatra says it expects things to look up starting Q2 FY27 (from July 2026).