Yen weakens past 160 per dollar after Kevin Warsh signal

Japan's interest rates, rising oil prices, and the nation's heavy debt burden are all weighing down the yen, especially with US rates expected to rise.

With a Bank of Japan meeting coming up and markets betting there's an 80% chance of a rate hike, everyone's watching closely.

Analysts say if the yen drops into the mid-160s, another intervention could be on the table.

For now, some investors are still taking risks with "carry trades," showing currency swings aren't going away anytime soon.