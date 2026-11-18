YES Bank and novio launch dual Mastercard RuPay credit card
YES Bank and fintech startup novio have teamed up to launch a dual credit card that works on both Mastercard and RuPay networks, all under one spending limit.
You get a physical Mastercard for regular use and a virtual RuPay card for digital payments, offering flexibility no matter where you shop.
This marks novio's first step into unsecured credit cards, moving beyond its earlier fixed deposit-backed options.
YES Bank novio card offers rewards
The YES Bank novio Credit Card is lifetime-free (no joining or annual fees) and gives you up to 50 days of interest-free credit.
Cardholders can snag 5% off on Amazon, BOGO movie tickets on BookMyShow, 20% off Swiggy orders, plus earn novio Coins for eligible online and point-of-sale transactions (even more if you use UPI via the app).
Extra rewards include bonus Coins for hitting spend milestones, which can be redeemed for flight discounts or e-vouchers, making it especially appealing if you're early in your career or freelancing.