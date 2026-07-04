The bank's total loans reached ₹2.85 lakh crore

YES Bank's loans, advances jump over 18% in Q1 FY27

By Dwaipayan Roy 11:09 am Jul 04, 202611:09 am

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Private sector lender YES Bank has reported an impressive growth in its loans and advances for the first quarter of FY27. According to the bank's provisional business update, released ahead of its financial results announcement, the total loans and advances stood at ₹2.85 lakh crore as of June 30. This marks a significant year-on-year increase of 18.4%. The bank also saw a deposit growth of 14.3% during this period, reaching ₹3.15 lakh crore.