YES Bank's loans, advances jump over 18% in Q1 FY27
What's the story
Private sector lender YES Bank has reported an impressive growth in its loans and advances for the first quarter of FY27. According to the bank's provisional business update, released ahead of its financial results announcement, the total loans and advances stood at ₹2.85 lakh crore as of June 30. This marks a significant year-on-year increase of 18.4%. The bank also saw a deposit growth of 14.3% during this period, reaching ₹3.15 lakh crore.
Sequential growth
Sequential loan and deposit figures
On a sequential basis, YES Bank's loans and advances grew by 4.3% from ₹2.73 lakh crore at the end of March 2026. However, deposits witnessed a marginal decline of 1.1% from ₹3.19 lakh crore during the same period. The bank's CASA deposits stood at ₹1.03 lakh crore as of June-end, marking a year-on-year increase but a quarter-on-quarter decline from the previous quarter's figures.
Financial ratios
Improvements in credit-to-deposit ratio and LCR
YES Bank's credit-to-deposit ratio improved to 90.5% as of June-end, up from 85.7% at March-end and 87.4% a year ago. The bank's average quarterly Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) on a consolidated basis stood at an impressive 138.5%, compared to the previous quarter's figure of 119% and last year's corresponding quarter figure of 135.8%.
Fundraising plan
YES Bank plans to raise ₹16,000cr
This week, YES Bank's board approved a proposal to raise up to ₹16,000 crore through equity and debt issuances. The bank plans to raise up to ₹7,500 crore through eligible equity securities and up to ₹8,500 crore through eligible debt securities in one or more tranches. The fundraising will be subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals.