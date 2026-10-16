Yes Bank hit ₹5,300-5,400cr after Supreme Court reverses AT-1 write-off

Yes Bank is staring at a ₹5,300 crore to ₹5,400 crore results hit after the Supreme Court reversed its 2020 move to write off AT-1 bonds.

The court said the write-off wasn't allowed under the bank's rescue plan, so Yes Bank now has to put these bonds back on its books, possibly impacting results as early as the September 2026 quarter or defer it to the third quarter of FY27, but no later than that.