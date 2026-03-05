YES Bank launches salary account for women with health cover
YES Bank just rolled out the YES Essence Women's Salary Account—made for working women.
It's got perks like a free locker for your first year, ₹5 lakh health cover, annual health check-up, and an Elegance Debit Card with 5% cashback on select spends.
The idea is to blend financial security with some real-life benefits.
Other features include free cheque books and SMS alerts
You get free cheque books, ATM use (subject to variant limits), SMS alerts, and a Money Monitor tool to keep tabs on all your accounts.
Savings earn interest on a slab basis.
Account is digital-friendly with easy transfers
The account is described as digital-friendly—easy transfers (NEFT/RTGS), bill payments, and monthly statements are not specified in the announcement.
Security-wise, YES Bank recently blocked hundreds of fraudulent forex card attempts and detected unauthorized transactions totalling $280K (about ₹2.5 crore), showing they're serious about keeping your money safe.