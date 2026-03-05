YES Bank launches salary account for women with health cover Business Mar 05, 2026

YES Bank just rolled out the YES Essence Women's Salary Account—made for working women.

It's got perks like a free locker for your first year, ₹5 lakh health cover, annual health check-up, and an Elegance Debit Card with 5% cashback on select spends.

The idea is to blend financial security with some real-life benefits.