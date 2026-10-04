YES Bank's Q2 update: Loans up 24% to ₹3L crore
What's the story
Private lender YES Bank has reported a significant growth in its loan book and deposits for the second quarter of FY2026. The bank's loans and advances increased by 23.8% YoY to ₹3,09,675 crore as of September 30, 2026. This is a major jump from the ₹2,50,212 crore recorded during the same period last year.
Deposit increase
Deposits surge for YES Bank
Along with the surge in loans, YES Bank's deposits also witnessed a major increase. The bank's total deposits grew by 19.5% YoY to ₹3,54,084 crore as of September 30, 2026. This is an improvement from the ₹2,96,276 crore reported during the same period last year.
CASA performance
CASA deposits grow steadily
YES Bank's Current Account and Savings Account (CASA) deposits also witnessed a steady growth.
As of September 30, 2026, CASA deposits stood at ₹1,06,255 crore, up by 2.9% from the previous quarter and 6.6% from a year ago.
The bank's CASA ratio was at 30%, down from the previous quarter's 32.7% but slightly higher than last year's figure of 33.7%.
Financial ratios
Key ratios for the bank
The bank's credit-to-deposit ratio stood at 87.5% as of September 30, down from the previous quarter's 90.4% but higher than last year's figure of 84.5%.
The average quarterly liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) on a consolidated basis was at an impressive 131.4%, slightly lower than the previous quarter's figure of 138.2% but higher than last year's number of 125.1%.