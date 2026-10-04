YES Bank's Q2 update: Loans up 24% to ₹3L crore

YES Bank's Current Account and Savings Account (CASA) deposits also witnessed a steady growth.

As of September 30, 2026, CASA deposits stood at ₹1,06,255 crore, up by 2.9% from the previous quarter and 6.6% from a year ago.

The bank's CASA ratio was at 30%, down from the previous quarter's 32.7% but slightly higher than last year's figure of 33.7%.