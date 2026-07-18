Yes Bank's Q1 results: Profit jumps 33.7% YoY to ₹1,071cr
What's the story
Yes Bank has reported a massive 33.7% year-on-year jump in its standalone net profit for the quarter ending June 2026 (Q1 FY27). The bank's net profit stood at ₹1,071 crore, up from ₹801 crore during the same period last year. The growth was driven by an increase in net interest income (NII) and improved asset quality.
Financial growth
NII rises by 17.5% YoY
Yes Bank's NII, the difference between interest earned and paid, rose by 17.5% YoY to ₹2,786.46 crore from ₹2,371 crore last year.
The bank's net interest margin (NIM) also improved to 2.7% from 2.5% in the same quarter last year.
This improvement can be attributed to a lower cost of deposits and a reduction in balances of PSL shortfall deposits.
Operational performance
Major improvement in asset quality
The bank also witnessed a major improvement in asset quality during the quarter, with the gross non-performing asset (GNPA) ratio falling to 1.3% from 1.6% last year.
The net NPA ratio also eased to 0.2% from 0.3%.
Yes Bank's operating profit for Q1 FY27 rose by an impressive 25.5% YoY to ₹1,704 crore while non-interest income increased marginally by 2.6% to ₹1,798 crore during this period.