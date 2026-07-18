Yes Bank's Q1 results: Profit jumps 33.7% YoY to ₹1,071cr

Yes Bank's NII, the difference between interest earned and paid, rose by 17.5% YoY to ₹2,786.46 crore from ₹2,371 crore last year.

The bank's net interest margin (NIM) also improved to 2.7% from 2.5% in the same quarter last year.

This improvement can be attributed to a lower cost of deposits and a reduction in balances of PSL shortfall deposits.