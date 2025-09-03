Next Article
Yes Bank shares rise after SMBC stake buy gets nod
Yes Bank's stock rose 2% to ₹20 after India's competition watchdog cleared Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC) to buy nearly a quarter of the bank.
This follows RBI's earlier approval, moving the deal another step forward.
SMBC's stake comes from State Bank of India
With SMBC—a subsidiary of Japan's second-largest banking group, SMFG—set to become Yes Bank's top shareholder, most of this stake comes from State Bank of India and several other Indian lenders.
The cash boost arrives as Yes Bank continues its post-bailout recovery and restructuring.
Deal was announced in May 2025
Announced back in May 2025, this deal shakes up who owns Yes Bank after its 2020 rescue.
Plus, RBI just re-appointed Rama Subramaniam Gandhi as part-time Chairman through May 2027.