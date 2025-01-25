What's the story

Yes Bank has posted a whopping 164.5% YoY jump in its profit after tax (PAT) for the third quarter ending December 2024, at ₹612.27 crore.

The bank's net interest income (NII) also witnessed an upward trend with a 10.2% YoY increase.

The NII stood at ₹2,224 crore while net interest margins (NIMs) remained stable at 2.4%, both YoY and QoQ.