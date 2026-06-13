Yes Securities says India could reach $1 trillion goods exports

Domestic hurdles, EU and UK FTAs

There are still challenges at home (like high logistics costs and low labor productivity) that could slow things down.

If not fixed, India might end up importing more than it exports.

On the bright side, new FTAs with the European Union and the United Kingdom should open doors for IT, engineering research and development, and financial services while attracting more private investment.

The big goal? $2 trillion in total exports (goods plus services) by 2030.