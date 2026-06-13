Yes Securities says India could reach $1 trillion goods exports
India is betting big on Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) and incentive schemes to hit $1 trillion in goods exports by 2030, says a Yes Securities report.
This marks a shift from playing it safe to opening up to global trade: great news for sectors like electronics, pharmaceuticals, and engineering.
Plus, better infrastructure and these trade deals could spark more private investment and get factories running closer to full capacity.
Domestic hurdles, EU and UK FTAs
There are still challenges at home (like high logistics costs and low labor productivity) that could slow things down.
If not fixed, India might end up importing more than it exports.
On the bright side, new FTAs with the European Union and the United Kingdom should open doors for IT, engineering research and development, and financial services while attracting more private investment.
The big goal? $2 trillion in total exports (goods plus services) by 2030.