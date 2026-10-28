Yezdi Nagporewalla says AI regulations could come to India sooner
Business
AI regulations could be coming to India earlier than expected, according to KPMG India's CEO Yezdi Nagporewalla.
He says these rules are key for making sure AI is used responsibly, especially as companies rush to invest in the tech while juggling quick returns, cybersecurity worries, and ethical questions.
Survey: Indian CEOs expect AI returns
KPMG's latest survey shows 78% of Indian CEOs expect their AI investments to pay off within three years.
Most (92%) even predict their workforce numbers will increase, though 52% also expect job cuts in some areas.