YMTC and CXMT pursue listings as AI boosts chip demand

YMTC revenue doubles to Rmb20bn

YMTC's revenue more than doubled in the first quarter of 2026 to over Rmb20bn, grabbing a 13% slice of the world NAND market.

CXMT is planning a major IPO on Shanghai's STAR Market, hoping to raise more than $4 billion as it expects its revenue to jump by more than 600%.

Meanwhile, China's chip exports nearly doubled in April, showing just how fast the country is becoming a bigger player in the industry.