YMTC and CXMT pursue listings as AI boosts chip demand
Business
China's top memory chipmakers, YMTC and CXMT, are stepping up in the global semiconductor game as AI keeps pushing demand for faster technology.
YMTC is starting its stock listing process at home and aiming to file officially by mid-June 2026.
YMTC revenue doubles to Rmb20bn
YMTC's revenue more than doubled in the first quarter of 2026 to over Rmb20bn, grabbing a 13% slice of the world NAND market.
CXMT is planning a major IPO on Shanghai's STAR Market, hoping to raise more than $4 billion as it expects its revenue to jump by more than 600%.
Meanwhile, China's chip exports nearly doubled in April, showing just how fast the country is becoming a bigger player in the industry.