Yogi Adityanath launches Bharat Taxi and 6% farm loan scheme
Business
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath just launched two big moves:
Bharat Taxi, a commission-free, cooperative taxi service that gives drivers social security up to ₹5 lakh, and
the Mukhyamantri Krishak Samriddhi Yojana, which offers small and marginal farmers long-term loans at a much lower 6% interest rate.
Loan scheme targets around 5L farmers
Bharat Taxi is already running in Lucknow, Gorakhpur, Varanasi, and Prayagraj, teaming up with Lucknow airport, Lucknow Metro, and Lucknow Police to boost driver jobs.
Meanwhile, the new loan scheme aims to help around 5 lakh small and marginal farmers by cutting their interest rates nearly in half.
New apps were also rolled out to make these services easier for everyone involved.