Yogi Adityanath launches Bharat Taxi and 6% farm loan scheme

Bharat Taxi is already running in Lucknow, Gorakhpur, Varanasi, and Prayagraj, teaming up with Lucknow airport, Lucknow Metro, and Lucknow Police to boost driver jobs.

Meanwhile, the new loan scheme aims to help around 5 lakh small and marginal farmers by cutting their interest rates nearly in half.

New apps were also rolled out to make these services easier for everyone involved.