Yope secures $12.3 million seed led by Northzone for private network
Yope, a new social network built around privacy and small, close-knit groups, just scored $12.3 million in seed funding led by Northzone (yep, the same folks who backed Spotify).
Instead of endless public feeds or ads, Yope lets you share photos, videos, and messages only with people you choose.
Users total 15 million, AI mini-games planned
With 15 million users already sharing up to 20 million posts a day (and over half logging in five days a week), Yope's got serious momentum.
The new funding will help them build more features, like AI-powered mini-games and tools for real-life meetups, and open a US office.
CEO Bahram Ismailau said Yope is all about real connections without the noise.
Investors see it as a fresh alternative to TikTok or Meta for anyone craving more control over their online world.