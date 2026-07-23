Yope secures $12.3 million seed led by Northzone for private network

With 15 million users already sharing up to 20 million posts a day (and over half logging in five days a week), Yope's got serious momentum.

The new funding will help them build more features, like AI-powered mini-games and tools for real-life meetups, and open a US office.

CEO Bahram Ismailau said Yope is all about real connections without the noise.

Investors see it as a fresh alternative to TikTok or Meta for anyone craving more control over their online world.