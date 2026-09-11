Yotta CEO Sunil Gupta calls Indian data center fears unfounded

Sunil Gupta, Yotta's CEO, wants everyone to relax about data centers using up India's power and water.

Speaking at Global Fintech Fest 2026, he explained that large operators like Yotta can build dedicated electricity networks and use closed-loop cooling systems, so they don't strain local resources like older US facilities did.

His comments come as more than 100 residents protested against a proposed Amazon data center in Thane and environmental groups and local residents have raised concerns over Google's Visakhapatnam hub, but Gupta called these fears "unfounded in the Indian context."