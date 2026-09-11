Yotta CEO Sunil Gupta calls Indian data center fears unfounded
Sunil Gupta, Yotta's CEO, wants everyone to relax about data centers using up India's power and water.
Speaking at Global Fintech Fest 2026, he explained that large operators like Yotta can build dedicated electricity networks and use closed-loop cooling systems, so they don't strain local resources like older US facilities did.
His comments come as more than 100 residents protested against a proposed Amazon data center in Thane and environmental groups and local residents have raised concerns over Google's Visakhapatnam hub, but Gupta called these fears "unfounded in the Indian context."
Yotta aims for 96,000 GPUs
Yotta is expanding with new sites in Mumbai and Greater Noida, aiming for another 96,000 GPUs between May and August 2027.
Gupta says they build private power lines and substations to avoid overloading city grids, plus air-cooled chillers that save water.
On noise worries: regular operations are pretty quiet; backup generators only kick in during tests or outages.
All this is part of their push for sustainable growth without stressing local communities.