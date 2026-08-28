Yotta Data Services plans IPO, could raise $900 million, $6B valuation
Business
Yotta Data Services, part of the Hiranandani Group, is planning to launch its IPO soon and hopes to be valued at up to $6 billion. The company could raise as much as $900 million through this move.
Founded in 2019, Yotta runs high-tech data centers in Navi Mumbai and Greater Noida, offering cloud and AI computing services.
Yotta plans capacity boost, $20B GPUs
Yotta wants to boost its data center capacity massively over the next 12-18 months (through mid-2027 to early-2028) to keep up with rising demand for AI infrastructure.
Chairman Darshan Hiranandani shared that international business is taking off fast: dollar revenue could jump to 80% in 2027.
With access to $20 billion worth of GPUs, Yotta's betting big on powering the next wave of tech innovation.